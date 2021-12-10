FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Lowered by Analyst

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

