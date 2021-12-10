FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

SAIC stock opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.