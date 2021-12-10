FY2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Conn’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

