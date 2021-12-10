FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Increased by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.50.

TSE DOL opened at C$58.48 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$46.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at C$2,146,872. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

