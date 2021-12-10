FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lifted by B. Riley

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadiz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.