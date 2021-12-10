G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

GIII stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

