Games Workshop Group’s (GAW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 9,712.34 ($128.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a 12-month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,822.10 and a 200-day moving average price of £109.76.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

