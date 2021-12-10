Games Workshop Group’s (GAW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($165.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 9,712.34 ($128.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8,810 ($116.83) and a 12-month high of £123.10 ($163.24). The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,822.10 and a 200-day moving average price of £109.76.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 23 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9,986 ($132.42) per share, with a total value of £2,296.78 ($3,045.72).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

