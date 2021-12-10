Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
NASDAQ GMDA remained flat at $$2.55 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,873. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gamida Cell Company Profile
Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
