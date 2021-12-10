GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of GPS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. GAP has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

