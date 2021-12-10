Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 50 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $216.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

