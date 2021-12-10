Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 91 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $89.72 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

