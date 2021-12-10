GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Insider Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GBS opened at $1.71 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GBS in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

