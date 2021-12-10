GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Insider Acquires $17,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) insider Spiro Kevin Sakiris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GBS opened at $1.71 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.
GBS (NYSE:GBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
