Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.82

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $15.74. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 788,665 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.