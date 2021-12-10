General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Up 4%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $62.02. Approximately 880,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,284,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Get General Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.