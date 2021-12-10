Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. 202,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

