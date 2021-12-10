Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $364.70 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

