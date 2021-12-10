Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 18,134 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Gold Resource worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $2,615,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $1,677,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.80 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gold Resource Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.