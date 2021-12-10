GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 2.4%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 192,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 810,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price target on GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$212.61 million and a PE ratio of -17.39.

In other GoviEx Uranium news, Director Christopher Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$498,200.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

