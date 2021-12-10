Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

