Gregory P. Hill Sells 3,600 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HES traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.16. 1,480,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

