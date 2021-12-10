Gregory P. Hill Sells 3,600 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HES traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.16. 1,480,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,249. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
