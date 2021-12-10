Grimm Reaches Market Capitalization of $183,096.55 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 91.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $183,096.55 and approximately $198.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001429 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

