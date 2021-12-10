GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.