Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Raised to GBX 295 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.91) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £382.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52-week low of GBX 95.36 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.50 ($2.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.46.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

