GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down to $92.85

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.85, but opened at $88.35. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 9,352 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.18.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

