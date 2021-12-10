GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Gap Down to $92.85

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.85, but opened at $88.35. GXO Logistics shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 9,352 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.18.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
