Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of -118.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 329.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

