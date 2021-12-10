Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$42.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$24.08 and a 1-year high of C$49.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$911.34 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

