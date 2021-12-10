Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 278.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

