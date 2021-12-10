Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

