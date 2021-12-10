Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 3,522 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,594 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

