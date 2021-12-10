Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

