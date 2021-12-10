Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,096 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Bell Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.89.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $267.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

