Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 810 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC opened at $96.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

