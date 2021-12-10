Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 93,979 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $13.44 on Friday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 678,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

