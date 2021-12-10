Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 56.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 15.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 416,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,153,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 419,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $361.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

