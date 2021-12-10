Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $554.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

