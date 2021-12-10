Head to Head Analysis: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.18%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $63.31, suggesting a potential upside of 118.68%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $15.09 million 16.09 -$84.04 million ($1.62) -2.42 Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 15.07 -$247.55 million ($4.46) -6.49

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -434.32% -77.65% -40.41% Global Blood Therapeutics -154.11% -79.04% -42.72%

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

