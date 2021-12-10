Head to Head Survey: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sow Good alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $37.05, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Ovintiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 16.35 $4.13 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.47 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -15.07

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sow Good on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.