Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $1,470,931.44 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 36,212 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,470,931.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.