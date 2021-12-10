Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $418.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.39 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,691. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 90,973 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

