High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Buys C$13,781.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer purchased 1,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,537.20.

TSE:HLF opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.65 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.41.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.75 million. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

