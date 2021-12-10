Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,764 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $219.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

