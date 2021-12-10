Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $47.89 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

