Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $168.59 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

