Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for its high-quality, well-placed office properties as highlighted by a rebound in new leasing volume. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in the targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. However, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses a challenge to the company. Also, large-scale asset sell-offs are expected to cause near-term earnings dilution. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

