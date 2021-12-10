Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 400 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

FBIZ opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

