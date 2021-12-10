Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,721 shares of company stock worth $1,227,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

