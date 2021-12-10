HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLS. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HLS Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.50.

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$14.50 and a 12-month high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

