Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hooker Furniture has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Hooker Furniture has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HOFT stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

