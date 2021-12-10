Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $23.19 on Friday. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.