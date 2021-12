HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.80

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.80. HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

HOPEWELL HOLDIN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOWWY)

Hopewell Holdings Limited (“HHL”), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. HHL and its subsidiaries are active in the fields of property development and investment, investment in infrastructure projects, hotel investment and management, restaurant operations and food catering.

